W.Va. House considering income tax bill

By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is now considering the latest version of HB 3300 which would repeal and replace the state personal income tax.

The latest amended version passed the Senate late Wednesday night and was sent to the House in a very different form than it left two weeks ago. The original House version would have repealed the income tax over about 12 years without creating any new taxes. This new Senate version eliminates the income tax in around four years, but replaces it with a number of new taxes to make up the difference.

The House adjourned on Thursday without formally receiving the new version in either its morning or evening floor sessions. This means the bill only has two days left in the legislative session to be considered.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw told WSAZ it was unlikely the bill would be passed this session, and a special session would be needed later this year to find a compromise between the different proposals.

