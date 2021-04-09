5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area, Sheriff John Hunt said.

He said the investigation, which wrapped up Wednesday, netted 170 grams of crystal meth, 11 grams of heroin, numerous prescription pills, digital scales and guns.

Dylan Banks, 19, Jerrica Banks, 39, and John Michael King, 49, all of Hueyville, face various drug possession and trafficking charges. King is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

James Anthony Newsome, 46, of Dwale, Kentucky, faces possession (methamphetamine) and trafficking (heroin) charges.

Joy Jervis, 19, of Prestonsburg, was arrested on an active warrant for wanton endangerment.

