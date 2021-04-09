Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no...
W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

Latest News

Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at Mountain Health Arena
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 67th session...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge