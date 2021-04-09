Another death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died in Boyd County from COVID-19-related complications.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest victim was a 73-year-old man. His death brings the overall death toll to 74 people.

County health officials also are reporting 19 new cases – ranging from a 3-month-old boy to a 76-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 4,698 positive cases, 3,000 which have recovered.

