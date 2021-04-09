Attorney General’s Office secures nearly $50K in utility credits for Ky. AmeriGas customers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced nearly $50,000 in credits for customers of AmeriGas.

On Friday, he says the Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) secured over $47,000 in utility credits for AmeriGas customers who did not receive timely propane gas refills during the winter months.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, in late January and early February, ORI received utility complaints from AmeriGas customers in 21 Kentucky counties, most of which came from Carter and Lawrence Counties, related to delays by AmeriGas to restock propane gas reserves.

The ORI’s investigation found that customers enrolled in AmeriGas’ automatic and will call propane delivery programs were hurt by the delays.

Along with delivering the previously ordered propane, the company has agreed to provide $11,050 in refunds to 54 automatic delivery customers who ran out of propane gas. AmeriGas will also credit over 1,700 will call customers with nearly $14,000. They will also reimburse nearly 100 consumers for expedited delivery fees.

“Kentuckians who rely on propane gas to heat their homes and feed their families deserve reliable and prompt service,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Rate Intervention remains committed to assisting Kentuckians with utility-related concerns, and I appreciate the customers who alerted us to the propane delivery issue by filing a utility complaint. I’m also grateful to Representative Flannery for partnering with us to resolve the complaints and investigator Heather Napier for her work to ensure Kentuckians receive refunds.”

“As always, I am proud to serve Carter and Lawrence Counties by helping my constituents in as many ways as I possibly can,” said Representative Patrick Flannery. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Attorney General Cameron to protect the interests of AmeriGas customers in my district, and I appreciate the vigilant work of his office in securing refunds for Kentuckians harmed by propane gas delivery delays.”

You can file utility complaints to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.