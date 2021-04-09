Advertisement

Beautification effort to begin at historic cemetery

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beautification effort will begin soon at Bethel Cemetery in Huntington, says Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

The sheriff says those who have been convicted but on day release or home confinement will be working to clean the historic space.

The cemetery is home to roughly 800 graces of black citizens of Huntington, with some of the plots dating back to the Spanish American War.

Sheriff Zerkle says the cemetery has been left without care for some time now.

Students at Marshall University are also lending a helping hand, bringing a ground penetrating radar to help identify graves.

”When I came up here and first saw this, it was horrible that somebody or someone or somehow this thing became this way. It’s an injustice,” said Sheriff Zerkle. " And I think it’s got a hold of several people in our community now. It’s become a labor of love.”

Officials are currently looking for someone to take care of the cemetery long-term.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no...
W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

Latest News

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy
Bethel Cemetery, Huntington
Bethel cemetery cleanup effort
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 deaths, 479 new cases
Gun confiscated at Huntington Tri-State Airport
Loaded gun found inside carry-on at airport