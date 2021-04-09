Beautification effort to begin at historic cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beautification effort will begin soon at Bethel Cemetery in Huntington, says Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

The sheriff says those who have been convicted but on day release or home confinement will be working to clean the historic space.

The cemetery is home to roughly 800 graces of black citizens of Huntington, with some of the plots dating back to the Spanish American War.

Sheriff Zerkle says the cemetery has been left without care for some time now.

Students at Marshall University are also lending a helping hand, bringing a ground penetrating radar to help identify graves.

”When I came up here and first saw this, it was horrible that somebody or someone or somehow this thing became this way. It’s an injustice,” said Sheriff Zerkle. " And I think it’s got a hold of several people in our community now. It’s become a labor of love.”

Officials are currently looking for someone to take care of the cemetery long-term.

