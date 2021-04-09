Advertisement

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.

The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the chief executive’s residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”

Last summer, former President Donald Trump had moved the POW flag from its customary perch to a less prominent location on the White House South Lawn. The location atop the White House can be seen from a much greater distance.

The move came after a request from a bipartisan group of senators. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., tweeted that he was “proud” to see the flag above the White House again as a way of honoring “the sacrifices of our brave servicemembers who were held behind enemy lines, and those who have not yet returned home.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death
You can cast your vote between Rock City Cake Company and Books and Brews by Saturday.
WSAZ Now Desk | Two Charleston businesses in running for 'best pepperoni roll'
White House restores POW/MIA flag to its former home atop the president's home.
White House POW/MIA flag
Charleston Police searching for vehicle of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting
Charleston Police searching for vehicle of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting
Boston firefighters and local residents aid Camille Coelho, center, who became stuck in deep...
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud