Advertisement

Broadband bill passes in W.Va. Senate

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill relating to broadband expansion passed in the Senate Friday.

HB 2002 passed by a 32-2 vote.

The Bill creates an Office of Broadband, whose objective will be to explore all options to expand broadband in rural areas.

The permit process for broadband service providers will be expedited in order to make broadband access available in a faster and less expensive manner.

HB 2002 will go into effect on May 27th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million

Latest News

W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendment to bill eliminating personal income tax
House rejects senate amendment to income tax bill
Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendment to bill eliminating personal income tax
W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendments to bill eliminating personal income tax
The Charleston Police Department is asking for public’s assistance in locating a suspect...
CPD searching for vehicle of interest in Wednesday’s fatal shooting