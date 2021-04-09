Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver suffered a medical episode Friday afternoon and crashed into a school.
It happened Friday afternoon at West Teays Elementary in Hurricane.
The Putnam County Sheriff says a driver had a seizure and crashed into the building.
No one was hurt.
