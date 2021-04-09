Advertisement

Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver suffered a medical episode Friday afternoon and crashed into a school.

It happened Friday afternoon at West Teays Elementary in Hurricane.

The Putnam County Sheriff says a driver had a seizure and crashed into the building.

No one was hurt.

