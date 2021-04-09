Charleston City Hall to reopen to the public

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Hall will be reopening to the public soon.

Officials with the City of Charleston say that City Hall will reopen on Monday, April 12.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we limited access to City Hall, along with many other City-owned facilities, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is important to note that, while the building may have been closed, work did not stop and folks were still able to make appointments throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin. “With thousands of folks being vaccinated weekly now, we feel it is the right time to fully re-open City Hall to the public.”

COVID protocols will be in place at Charleston City Hall. Masks will be required and there will be temperature screenings.

Charleston City hall is located at 501 Virginia Street East.

