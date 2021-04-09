Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 deaths, 479 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus in the Mountain State.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 9, 2021, there have been 2,530,726 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,299 total cases and 2,737 total deaths.

The deaths include a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County.

479 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,084 active cases.

135,478 people have recovered.

645,541 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 433,823 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no...
W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

Latest News

Bethel Cemetery, Huntington
Beautification effort to begin at historic cemetery
Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy
Bethel Cemetery, Huntington
Bethel cemetery cleanup effort
Gun confiscated at Huntington Tri-State Airport
Loaded gun found inside carry-on at airport