COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 deaths, 479 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus in the Mountain State.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 9, 2021, there have been 2,530,726 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,299 total cases and 2,737 total deaths.

The deaths include a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County.

479 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,084 active cases.

135,478 people have recovered.

645,541 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 433,823 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.