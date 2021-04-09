Advertisement

CPD searching for vehicle of interest in Wednesday’s fatal shooting

The Charleston Police Department is asking for public’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for public’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

The shooting victim, KJ Taylor, was at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue when he was shot and killed at approximately 8:10 PM on Wednesday.

CPD has identified the suspect vehicle to be a gray 2000′s model Ford F-150 truck.

Video in the area of Patrick Street Bridge to Hunt Avenue and Central Avenue to 1st Avenue shows the vehicle between the times of 7:45 PM and 8:15PM. Anyone with surveillance video in this area is asked to review their footage and call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.

