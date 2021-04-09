Advertisement

Gov. Justice calls on Senator to apologize after behavior that “mimicked a mob”

West Virginia State Capitol
West Virginia State Capitol(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed behavior that happened within the legislature.

He says the House viewed an issue one way and the Senate viewed the issue another way “not long ago.” They came into a conference with one another and it got “semi-out of control.” Governor Justice said it mimicked the look of a mob in the State Capitol. Then, Justice says Delegate Joe Jeffries (R-Putnam) got up screaming obscenities.

The governor says he is calling upon West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to require Delegate Jeffries to make a public apology to Senator Trump, Senator Clements, Senator Stephen Baldwin and all of the senators.

“It is absolutely just vulgar. It is disrespecting the great House that we’re in in every way. It is comments that should have zero tolerance and this man should be kicked out of the House period or he should absolutely be told he should make a public apology,” said Gov. Justice.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Charleston City Hall to reopen to the public
Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
Increasing COVID-19 cases in young people reported in Kanawha County
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting