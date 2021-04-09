House passes bill involving needle exchange programs in W.Va.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed Senate Bill 334 Friday.
This bill would require any needle exchange program in West Virginia to obtain a license through the state.
SB 334 will now go back to the Senate.
