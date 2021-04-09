Increasing COVID-19 cases in young people reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among young people in the county, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports Friday.

According to Dr. Sherri Young, data from the WV DHHR shows the age groups with the largest number of COVID-19 cases currently are 10-19 and 40 to 49.

Fewer cases are in those age 60-69 and 70 + , likely due to vaccination efforts in those age groups.

As of Thursday, there were 11 open Kanawha school COVID-19 outbreaks affecting 75 students and five staff members. An outbreak is defined as two more COVID-19 cases that are epidemiologically linked.

There are several other COVID-19 cases in Kanawha schools that are not so far linked to outbreaks.

Many of the school outbreaks are tied to kids playing sports, officials say.

The health department received positive COVID-19 test results Friday morning for 16 kids under age 18.

County hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also risen recently. The average age of people hospitalized is in their 60s, but range from under 18 to 80+ years old.

Earlier this week the health department announced its first detected case of the B.1.1.7. (UK) variant of COVID-19.

“We need to be diligent as things open up and continue to wear our masks, keep six feet away from other people, avoid congregate settings and frequently wash our hands,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you. Be mindful that kids under age 16 cannot be vaccinated. Be careful with kids playing sports.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department continues efforts to vaccinate people. To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, call KCHD at 304-348-8080.

