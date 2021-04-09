Advertisement

Loaded gun found inside carry-on at airport

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A loaded gun was found inside a carry-on at Tri-State Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they caught a woman with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, in her carry-on bag Friday morning.

Officials spotted the handgun as the carry-on bag entered the checkpoint X-ray unit.

Police were alerted and confiscated the gun.

The woman, from Huntington, was cited on weapon charges. She’s also facing a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, go to TSA’s website.

