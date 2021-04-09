Man arrested on child pornography charges

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Flatwoods was arrested Friday and charged with possessing sexual abuse material involving children, Kentucky State Police said.

Robert Adams, 57, was taken into custody after a search of his home turned up downloaded images of child exploitation, troopers said.

Adams faces six counts of possess/view matter portray sexual performance by a minor, six counts of promoting a minor (under age 16) in a sex performance, and once count of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor (first offense).

Adams was taken to the Greenup County Detention center.

KSP says the Ashland Police Department assisted with the months-long investigation.

