Midland gives HHS their 1st loss of the year

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland exacted a bit of revenge Thursday night in Ona as they gave Huntington High their first loss of the year with the final score 49-42. The Knights improve to 9-3 while HHS falls to 9-1. The two teams next play Saturday in the MSAC Night of Champions event. Midland takes on Parkersburg at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation game while Huntington lines up against George Washington in the title game at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the highlights shown on WSAZ Sports.

