One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 on Winchester Road, between Loudon Avenue and Liberty Road.

Two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said one of the victims, Cyrus Davis, 35, died at the hospital.

Police said the other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said this did not seem like a random event,

This is the third homicide in Lexington this week.

