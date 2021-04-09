Advertisement

Operation GPA returns to Kanawha County

Geared to keep teens safe at prom and graduations
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With proms and graduations around the corner, local law enforcement agencies are making safety a priority for teenagers.

Friday morning, officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s department kicked off operation GPA. It’s a movement meant to keep teenagers safe at prom and graduations.

The program was launched in 2006. Prior to then, deputies say they had a serious issue with drunk driving at proms and graduations.

It involves the sheriff’s department, other law enforcement agencies and first responders.

When end of the year celebrations happen, deputies say they make it their job to keep students safe

“We just have a patrol car of that particular city, and the sheriff’s office at that location along with a Kanawha County ambulance,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

Even though proms will look much different this year because of the pandemic, school officials say they are happy they have the support.

“They are there to support students. It truly is a community event,” St. Albans High School Principal Jaclyn Swayne said.

Rutherford says his department has a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking. If teens are caught at prom, they will first make sure they are safe and have a ride home, and legal matters will come later.

