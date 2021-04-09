Advertisement

Prince Philip dies at age 99

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England.(Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
Ben Burns, a contractor who was under legal scrutiny for delivering substandard work -- and no...
W.Va. contractor accused of substandard work sentenced to prison
Police Generic
Troopers investigating death of 51-year-old man

Latest News

Dr. Martin Tobin testified Thursday at the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
Medical experts testify about Floyd's death in Chauvin trial
Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture inside his rental apartment in Glendale,...
Ready to buy a home? The trick is finding or affording one
COVID-19 experts worry about COVID-19 surge
COVID-19 experts worry about COVID-19 surge
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
‘New strategy’: Politicians in crisis refuse calls to resign