Russell advances to quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was worth the wait for the Russell Red Devils as they beat Dixie Heights Thursday night in the Kentucky girls Sweet 16. Russell was supposed to play in the state tournament over a year ago but their opening round game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s their first win in a state tournament game since 1976.

The final score was 58-44 and they advance to the state quarterfinals where they play Henderson County Friday night at 8 p.m. Aubrey Hill scored 22 points while freshman Shaelyn Steele had 16 points and Jenna Adkins added 11.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

