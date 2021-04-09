Advertisement

Russell advances to quarterfinals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was worth the wait for the Russell Red Devils as they beat Dixie Heights Thursday night in the Kentucky girls Sweet 16. Russell was supposed to play in the state tournament over a year ago but their opening round game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s their first win in a state tournament game since 1976.

The final score was 58-44 and they advance to the state quarterfinals where they play Henderson County Friday night at 8 p.m. Aubrey Hill scored 22 points while freshman Shaelyn Steele had 16 points and Jenna Adkins added 11.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

3 games are played in our area with championships on Saturday
A busy night in the MSAC
Knights win 49-42 Thursday night.
Midland gives HHS their 1st loss of the year
Busy night in MSAC
Midland beats HHS