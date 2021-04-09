Travis Tritt to perform at Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will perform at Mountain Health Arena.

His performance will be on May 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.

This is the first concert at the arena since the pandemic.

Mountain Health Arena says in order to allow for social distancing and reduced capacity, a limited number of tickets will be availabe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy them on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office.

Officials say seating has been assigned in groups of 1,2,3,4,5, or 6 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

For more information on the concert and Mountain Health Arena’s protocols, click here.

