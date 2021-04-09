Tribute paid to KJ Taylor at Capital basketball game

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The basketball game Thursday night between rivals Capital and South Charleston took on a different meaning after former Capital hoops and football player KJ Taylor was killed in a shooting the day before.

A moment of silence was held before players were introduced.

South Charleston Coach Josh Daniel says Taylor had ties with both schools.

“I know there are a lot of heavy hearts tonight,” Taylor said.

Despite the heartache, players decided they wanted to move forward with the game.

“We got together this morning with both administrations,” Daniel told WSAZ. “We talked to our kids, and I know Capital talked to their kids. The kids wanted to play the game tonight, so I left it totally up to them. I think Coach Greene left it up to his kids, as well, and they came to the conclusion that they did want to play. Hopefully it’s just a few hours our kids can get an outlet from things going on.”

The Capital basketball Twitter account posted Thursday “The Capital High community needs a lot of prayers. Rest in Heaven, KJ. We play tonight with you in our hearts.”

It was clear early the Cougars were playing with another level of intensity and emotion, racing to an early 22-11 lead.

South Charleston ended up coming away with a 68-66 win.

Before the game, the Capital coach told WSAZ it had been a hard day, and he wouldn’t be able to hold it together talking about it on camera.

