Woman, child shot at apartment complex
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman and a child were both injured in a shooting Friday night at the Vista View Apartments, according to Charleston Police.
Officers say a child was hit in the abdomen.
No specifics were available regarding the condition of the woman.
Officers were at the vigil for KJ Taylor, a teen who was murdered in a shooting earlier this week, when they were alerted they had to leave to respond to this call.
According to Metro 911, investigators are trying to find a man driving a silver Volvo in connection to the incident.
They say they’re not getting much info from crews on scene right now
WSAZ has a crew at the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.