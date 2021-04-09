Advertisement

Woman, child shot at apartment complex

A child is among those hurt in a shooting Friday night at the Vista View Apartment complex.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman and a child were both injured in a shooting Friday night at the Vista View Apartments, according to Charleston Police.

Officers say a child was hit in the abdomen.

No specifics were available regarding the condition of the woman.

Officers were at the vigil for KJ Taylor, a teen who was murdered in a shooting earlier this week, when they were alerted they had to leave to respond to this call.

According to Metro 911, investigators are trying to find a man driving a silver Volvo in connection to the incident.

They say they’re not getting much info from crews on scene right now

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

