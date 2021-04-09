Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Two Charleston businesses in showdown to determine who has the best pepperoni roll

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parties and Peonies is hosting a competition to determine which West Virginia business has the best pepperoni rolls.

The final two have been determined, setting up a battle in Charleston between the pizza makers versus the bakers.

Rock City Cake Company is up against Books and Brews for the title. Morgan Morrison from Rock City and Pat Pelley from Books and Brews join Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to share some of the secrets to their recipes.

To cast your vote, click here. You have until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. before the voting ends.

