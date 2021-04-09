Advertisement

W.Va. House unanimously rejects Senate amendments to bill eliminating personal income tax

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously objected a motion to concur with the West Virginia Senate amendments to a bill that would eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

The latest version of HB 3300, which would repeal and replace the state’s personal income tax, has done an about-face since leaving the House with a yes vote.

The original House version would have repealed the income tax over about a12-year period without creating any new taxes.

This new Senate version eliminates the income tax in about four years, but replaces it with a number of new taxes to make up for the budget shortfall.

Governor Jim Justice held a press conference earlier Friday on the personal income tax proposal.

Friday, Gov. Jim Justice called the plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax the ‘most important issue ever addressed in the state.’

He also referred to the bill as ‘dead’ when answering questions from the press, even prior to the House vote Friday afternoon.

The latest amended version passed the Senate late Wednesday night.

The House adjourned on Thursday without formally receiving the new version in either its morning or evening floor sessions.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw told WSAZ it was unlikely the bill would be passed this session, and a special session would be needed later this year to find a compromise between the different proposals.

This is a developing story.

