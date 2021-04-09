Advertisement

W.Va. Senate passes transgender bill ban, heads back to the House

Transgender females in West Virginia would be banned from competing in female sports in middle...
Transgender females in West Virginia would be banned from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges under a bill that narrowly won state Senate approval Thursday.(WCJB File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Transgender females in West Virginia would be banned from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges under a bill that narrowly won state Senate approval Thursday.

After 90 minutes of passionate debate, the Senate passed the bill on an 18-15 vote.

It now heads back to the House of Delegates to address Senate changes with only a few days left in the regular legislative session.

Senate Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker says the Senate bill is intended for the safety and protection of biological female athletes.

Opponents have labeled it discriminatory and another reason for young people to leave the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court on three counts of...
Feds: West Virginia Walmart worker stole $124K in gift cards
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
COVID-19 variant detected in county in West Virginia
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Friends and family contributed a memorial that wrapped around a corner, but reached every part...
Friends and family gather to honor life of high school senior who died in shooting
157 health care workers get gasoline for free
157 health care workers get gasoline for free
Lawmakers examine American Rescue Plan’s impact on eastern Ky.
Lawmakers examine American Rescue Plan’s impact on eastern Ky.