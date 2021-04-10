80 degree spree set to end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third straight 80 degree day treated the region to a taste of spring finery. Amidst the emerging dogwood and colorful redbud trees, the serenity of the season led to simply stated the best day of the year so far. Now the weekend is here and the weather is set to take a turn to the more unsettled.

Saturday will dawn with a partial cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s. Golf courses in the deep hollows secluded from the wind and with clear skies overhead will offer a heavy dew for early tee times. As the day progresses the morning partial sun will give way to a gathering afternoon cloud deck. In time those clouds will help to unleash some gusty late day showers with emphasis on Eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio first followed by West Virginia. Most likely time for showers to emerge is starting at 3pm.

The clouds and showers will help cut back the high temperature into the 70s though points east toward I-79, I-77 including Charleston, Sutton and Parkersburg might still be able to eke out a near 80 degree day.

Saturday night showers and thunder will be scattered like Thursday then gone in time for Sunday dawn. By Sunday afternoon a much cooler air mass will swoop in as clouds rotate in from the Midwest. These clouds will produce some new afternoon showers while holding readings in the 60s for high temperatures.

