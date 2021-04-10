Advertisement

CDC provides perspective on rising HIV cases in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you last week that Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper asked U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to find out more from the CDC about the HIV outbreak in the county related to people who use needles to inject drugs.

The response from the CDC provides some perspective. According to its numbers, in 2019 there were 50 new cases of HIV diagnosed among people who use needles.

In 2020 there were 35 new cases.

The letter goes on to say that in counties of a similar population the average number of new cases was fewer than one.

For some more perspective, in 2019 New York City had 36 new cases among people who used needles to inject drugs.

