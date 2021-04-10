Advertisement

Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school. (FILE)
Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school. (FILE)(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 16-year-old student who died three years ago after being accidentally trapped in a van and calling 911 twice.

City officials announced Friday it would pay $6 million to the family of Kyle Plush and spend $250,000 to conduct an outside review of the city’s 911 call system.

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school on April 10, 2018.

His father found him six hours after he first managed to call for help using voice commands to activate his phone that was in his pocket.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)
Federal marshals shoot, kill man sought for threats to judge
All three executions have been rescheduled. (FILE)
Gov. DeWine delays three remaining 2021 executions
It's happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station.
Second Saturday Market underway
Free HIV testing is happening at the Cabell Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. until 2...
Free HIV testing offered Saturday