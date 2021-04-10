Advertisement

Country Music Hall of Famer receives his Diploma from Lawrence County High School

Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's...
Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's show. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs finally received his high school diploma.

Ricky Skaggs would have graduated in 1971, instead he decided to go on tour with Dr. Ralph Stanley. One of Skaggs’ mother greatest desires was to see him graduate from High School.

“It was an amazing surprise and answered prayer of my mom,” explains Skaggs. “She wanted me to graduate before I went full time with Ralph Stanley on the road. I was about as proud of that as anything I’ve been given.”

Well, his mother’s desire came true. On June 1, Skaggs’ alma mater Lawrence County High School will presented him with his diploma for his hard work. A surprise presentation happened as musical artists such as Tyler Childers, Larry Cordle and others were participating in a virtual high school graduation ceremony for the Lawrence County High School 2020 graduating class.

Superintendent of Lawrence County High School, Dr. Robbie Fletcher presented Skaggs with the diploma.

Nashville, Tenn. (April 9, 2021) — As the Class of 2021 gears up to graduate, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky...

Posted by Ricky Skaggs on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

Deescalation training for deputies and addictions services for inmates top the list of...
100 days: Sheriff McGuffey on her work so far and new threats in Hamilton County
7,206 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 455 new cases, 5 new deaths
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters battle early morning flames
Russell loses in quarters
Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting