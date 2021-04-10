Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 455 new cases, 5 new deaths

7,206 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 10, 2021, there have been 2,541,058 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,754 total cases and 2,742 total deaths.

The deaths include a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

7,206 cases are active.

There have been 135,806 recoveries.

654,961 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 451,677 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

