DeWine delays three Ohio executions until 2024

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued reprieves for three inmates facing execution this year.

Timothy L. Hoffner was sentenced to death in Lucas County in 1993, and was scheduled to be executed on August 11, 2021, after multiple delays. The new date of execution has been moved to June 18, 2024.

John David Stumpf was scheduled to be executed on September 15. The new date is now August 13, 2024.

Lawrence A. Landrum was slated for December 9. The new date of execution has been moved to October 15, 2024.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

