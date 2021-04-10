Fact checking Gov. Justice on W.Va. income tax proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The bill designed to repeal and replace the income tax in West Virginia was shut down Friday afternoon by members of the the House of Delegates in a 100-0 vote.

Roughly an hour before that vote, Gov. Jim Justice called a last minute news conference to give an update on the bill.

NewsChannel 3′s Brendan Tierney asked the following question:

“When the Senate finally got the most recent version that passed the chamber it was only given to members about an hour before the session started to vote on the bill. One of the biggest concerns is only Alaska has successfully repealed their income tax. It bankrupted the state of Kansas. So do you think you’re just trying to push something through too fast and that’s why the House is kind of holding off moving into the end of the session and what are the biggest concerns that might find some compromise on by tomorrow night at midnight and also making sure small businesses are not hurt throughout this process?”

The Governor did not directly answer the question.

“Well Brendan, I don’t know if you are influenced by the broadcasters because you’re scared to death that the advertising cost your advertisers will be included in the sales tax. I don’t know if you’re influenced by that, but everything you say, there’s just no foundation to it. There is no way on earth this could possibly hurt and do anything but significantly help small businesses.”

WSAZ decided to fact check what the governor had to say.

Late Friday afternoon, Justice agreed to meet with the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, which was against the Senate’s version of the House Bill.

The WVBA says this will finally give members an opportunity to express why they believe this bill would hurt small businesses.

“As small businesses are coming out of this pandemic and we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, to see eight hundred million or one billion dollars in new taxes passed onto small businesses, passed onto consumers, it’ a job killer, it’s a small business crusher,” Board President Reeves Kirtner said.

