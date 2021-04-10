Advertisement

Federal marshals shoot, kill man sought for threats to judge

The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)
The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for making threats to a judge was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals when he fired at them as they tried to arrest him.

The shooting occurred Friday morning at a home in Bethel Township, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that’s where the man lived or if anyone else was in the residence when the shooting occurred.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released.

Authorities say the man fired at least one shot at members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, and at least one team member returned fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school. (FILE)
Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911
All three executions have been rescheduled. (FILE)
Gov. DeWine delays three remaining 2021 executions
It's happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station.
Second Saturday Market underway
Free HIV testing is happening at the Cabell Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. until 2...
Free HIV testing offered Saturday