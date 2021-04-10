Firefighters battle early morning flames
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Malden Volunteer Fire Department spent Saturday morning battling fames on George’s Creed Drive.
Firefighters got the call at 5:38 a.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire.
No injuries were reported, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but were called back out to the scene a little after 9:00 a.m. for a re-kindle of the home.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ the home is believed to be unoccupied.
