Firefighters battle early morning flames

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Malden Volunteer Fire Department spent Saturday morning battling fames on George’s Creed Drive.

Firefighters got the call at 5:38 a.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but were called back out to the scene a little after 9:00 a.m. for a re-kindle of the home.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the home is believed to be unoccupied.

