First Warning Forecast | Showers in near-term, then drier, cooler for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday seemed to provide a good example of how the weather can quickly turn on a dime as mostly sunny and warm weather quickly turned into damper and cooler conditions. While showers taper Saturday night, another chance for rain is in the forecast Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Then, relatively dry conditions set up through the remainder of the work week until showers return for the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures will be much cooler for the week ahead, falling to at or below seasonable norms.

Showers continue Saturday evening, then taper from west to east from 8 PM to midnight. A few embedded heavier showers or thunderstorms sto;; cannot be ruled out, with downpours and gusty winds the main threats. Temperatures stay fairly steady in the mid 60s with a continued breeze.

Showers taper Saturday night as clouds decrease. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Sunday starts mainly sunny and quiet again but will see an increase in clouds during the afternoon. By late-afternoon, a few showers move in across primarily Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and western West Virginia. High temperatures stay on the cooler side, rising to the low 60s north to upper 60s south. A stiff, gusty breeze will also be seen.

A few showers remain possible Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

By Monday afternoon, sunshine returns as high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky but with dry conditions. However, high temperatures only rise to around 60 degrees and could stay in the 50s for some locations.

Thursday and Friday see a mix of clouds and sun as afternoon temperatures return to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

