First Warning Forecast | Summerlike warmth to fade away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a week that felt more like summer as opposed to spring, but the summerlike conditions come to an end after one final 80-degree day on Saturday. While showers will be seen at various points in the coming days, no day is expected to be a complete washout.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and a wide range in temperatures. Some valleys have fallen to the 40s, while hilltops stay near 60 degrees. Either way, all locations see high temperatures around the 80-degree mark for the afternoon. After a mainly sunny morning, clouds thicken for the afternoon with a stiff breeze. Eventually, showers spread across the region during the mid to late afternoon hours. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday evening sees showers and scattered thunderstorms through midnight. A couple stronger storms cannot be ruled out, with heavy rain and gusty winds the main threats. Overnight, showers taper, and the sky begins to clear. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s with a continued breeze.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers possible for the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s. The wind will be gusty throughout the day.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Monday with high temperatures in the low 70s. A few passing showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday afternoon, sunshine returns but with high temperatures coming in slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers are possible again by Friday with high temperatures still in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

