Free HIV testing offered Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Free HIV testing is being offered at the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

It’s happening Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and it’s a collaboration between the West Virginia DHHR, Cabell Huntington Health Department, and Marshall Health.

You can also get a free COVID-19 vaccine during your visit.

No appointments are necessary, according to the health department.

Officials tell WSAZ both the testing and the vaccines are quick and free.

Parental consent is not required by law for a confidential HIV test. However, patients must be 18 or older to received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven people with HIV in the U.S. do not know that they are infected.

Free TTA bus transportation to the health department is also available for those interested.

