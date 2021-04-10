Advertisement

‘It’s sickening’: Veteran’s home broken into as he battles health issues

By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Arkansas Creek is known for its peaceful nature, but that peace was broken when a burglary occurred at a veteran’s home in the area.

“It was really bad because we had gone through so much with him already in the hospital and that was really rough to see his house like that,” Mary Conn said.

The family of 64-year-old John Boyd went to check on his home earlier in the week after neighbors reported suspicious activity on the property. When they arrived, they discovered that the wires to the security system had been cut.

Several items such as a safe, television, computer, prescription medication and various military memorabilia were missing.

“It’s sickening you know?” Travis Newman said. “I’ve actually gotten confused and lost for words.”

Boyd is currently hospitalized at the Bristol Medical Speciality Hospital in Tennessee after his leg was amputated and he spent time on life support. Friends are hesitant to inform him of the news.

“How is this man going to accept anybody’s plea or accept the truth out of somebody innocent?” Newman said. “He’s going to lose his trust in everybody.”

Neighbors and friends worry who the robber might be and wonder if the suspect is still in the area.

“They’re at risk of jeopardizing my home or the neighbors next door,” Newman said. “There’s children out here, there’s pregnant people out here that need protection.”

Boyd’s sister Conn just wants the stuff that was stolen back.

“I’m really ashamed of anyone that would do anyone like that for one thing,” Conn said. “And the message I’d like to send to them is just, bring his stuff back.”

