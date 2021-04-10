Ky. unemployment system temporarily shut down

WURTLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - In an attempt to prevent more fraud from impacting unemployment insurance claimants, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday a temporary shutdown of Kentucky’s unemployment system.

“While this is a big step, given the sophisticated attack could take money that was otherwise going to Kentuckians, it is a step we absolutely have to take,” Beshear said. " We can’t allow people to steal the state’s money and prevent those who are entitled to receive these dollars from getting the help they need.”

Kentucky Career Center General Counsel Amy Cubbage discussed the issue during the governor’s Thursday afternoon news conference.

“We had 3,995 users who used a PIN that was 1234, more than 1,500 users who set PINs that were 2020 and more than 1,200 users whose PINs were set to 1111,” Cubbage said.

Criminal actors used these PINs in more than 300,000 accounts to gain access to users’ accounts. Then they reset the PINs and tried to redirect bank account information, Cubbage explained. Some of those PINs were reset, though most of those were tied to inactive accounts.

“Although the UI PINs are encrypted, it is possible for a person with enough computing power to guess an encrypted PIN by testing particularly weak or obvious four-digit combinations,” Cubbage said. “We had 3,995 users who used a PIN that was 1234, more than 1,500 users who set PINs that were 2020, and more than 1,200 users whose PINs were set to 1111. To enhance the security of the system, we will be shutting down the UI system temporarily.”

The system will shut down for four days -- from April 9 at 12 a.m. EDT to April 13 at 12 a.m. EDT.

While the public won’t be able to access the system during the four-day shutdown, it will still be active on the back end and claims will be still be processed, Cubbage said.

For Susy Bailey, the shutdown of the system only adds to the frustration as she still waits for her checks. Bailey was laid off when Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital shuttered its operation in April of 2020. In January, she was laid off again, turning toward the unemployment system to pay her bills. But the checks never came.

“It’s frustrating because you so many of us worked for this because we pay into this through our employers. Then we go in through it and wonder how am I going to pay my bills?” Bailey said.

Two weeks again, she finally got her claim fixed and received her first check only to find herself back in the same situation -- checkless.

“Why isn’t someone stepping up? It’s been over a year, and here we are still suffering,” Bailey said.

Systems will be available on Tuesday to re-register or register for the first time through the new welcome pages at uiclaimsportal.ky.gov or through the KCC website.

A letter will also go out to claimants sometime early next week. Every claimant will have to re-register their account, as if for the first time, according to Cubbage.

But Bailey worries how long it will take for people to receive their new PINs, her worst fear is going another week without being able to claim.

People who are unable to file or request payments during the four-day window will be held harmless through backdating, Cubbage said, although no details were offered about how that will work.

