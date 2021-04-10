UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is accused of killing a mother and injuring her 3-year-old daughter after a shooting broke out in Vista View Apartments along Renaissance Circle in Charleston Friday evening, according to Charleston Police.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim, Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston and her 3-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds. Joseph was shot several times, her daughter was shot once in the chest and both were taken to the hospital. Joseph later died of her injuries and her daughter is in stable condition.

Police say Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston was walking towards Joseph and her 3-year old daughter in the apartment complex while they were walking outside just before 6:45 p.m.. Police say that’s when Clark allegedly began shooting in their direction and continued to shoot as he walked closer to the victims. Police say the 3-year-old girl was able to distance herself from her mother during the incident.

Clark left the scene in a silver Volvo sedan which was located a few hours later in the 800 block of Piedmont Rd. in Charleston, according to police. They say when they found the vehicle, no one was inside.

Clark was later arrested on Charleston’s west side by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

At first, police believed the shooting was a domestic incident but after further investigation, it appears Joseph had been involved in several altercations with someone Clark associates with.

Clark is facing 1st Degree Murder and Malicious Wounding charges.

