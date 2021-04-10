Advertisement

Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 73-year-old man is accused of trying to take a small child from a Corbin home.

Little 3-year-old Frank was playing in his front yard Wednesday when his grandmother says the unthinkable almost happened. A man pulled up across the street, then walked over to their home. While Frank was on a trailer, the grandmother says he tried to reach around the short fence to grab him.

(Story continues below tweet.)

She was just a few feet away on her front porch when she and her boyfriend got him to stop. But then she said he offered to buy her grandson for $1,000.

“He said, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars for this little boy,’” Frank’s grandmother Kristy Baker said.

Baker and her boyfriend got 73-year-old Ronnie Lou Helton to leave and he was arrested a short time later.

(Story continues below photo.)

Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.(Whitley County Detention Center)

She got enough information from his car and police were able to track down and arrest Helton.

“I really do not want to imagine what he could have done if he got him,” Baker said.

This is not Helton’s first run-in with the law. We did some digging and found out in 2019, he was arrested in Clay County for solicitation for prostitution.

“My best advice to anyone out there is hold your kids close and keep an eye on them. It only takes a split second to lose them,” Baker said.

Baker says her grandson wasn’t hurt, but is shaken up by the ordeal. She says he keeps saying “the mean man tried to get him.”

Helton is in the Whitley County Jail charged with kidnapping and promoting human trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

Deescalation training for deputies and addictions services for inmates top the list of...
100 days: Sheriff McGuffey on her work so far and new threats in Hamilton County
7,206 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 455 new cases, 5 new deaths
Firefighters cleared the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters battle early morning flames
Russell loses in quarters
Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting