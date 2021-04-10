Advertisement

Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate

The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.

The bill now heads to Governor Jim Justice’s desk to be signed into law.

If signed by the Governor, the bill would mean people who are hospitalized during a pandemic would not have to face the time in the hospital alone.

House Bill 2368 is named after Mylissa Smith, who was a hospice nurse. Smith was just 53 years old when she died Oct. 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

She fought her battle with COVID-19 for more than a month, spending two weeks on the ventilator. She went into the hospital on Sept. 5 and was placed on a ventilator on Sept. 19. She did not come off the ventilator around Oct. 1 and had no visitation the entire time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2022, the state budget.
W. Va. Senate pass budget; send to Governor’s desk for signature
Police say items such as a safe and prescription medication were among those taken.
‘It’s sickening’: Veteran’s home broken into as he battles health issues
One killed and four injured in Koshkonong shooting.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
The man’s name and details about the charges he was facing haven’t been released. (FILE)
Federal marshals shoot, kill man sought for threats to judge