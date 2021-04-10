Russell falls in quarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils spotted Henderson County a lead they never could recover from Friday night. They lost 64-53 in the Kentucky girls state tournament quarterfinals after a first quarter where they trailed 22-7 and shot just 25 percent from the floor. In the second quarter, Russell made a run where they cut it to 27-23 with 3:07 to go and Henderson County led by just six points when both teams went to the locker room. Russell’s Kaeli Ross scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes.

In the third quarter, both teams struggled scoring the basketball as the Colonels and Red Devils combined for 16 points as Henderson County built their biggest lead of 12 points.

During the final eight minutes of the game, Russell got no closer than nine points as they end their season with a record of 20-6. Kaeli Ross led Russell in scoring with 22 points and Aubrey Hill added 18.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.