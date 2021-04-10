Advertisement

Russell falls in quarters

Red Devils quest for a state title ends Friday night.
Red Devils quest for a state title ends Friday night.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils spotted Henderson County a lead they never could recover from Friday night. They lost 64-53 in the Kentucky girls state tournament quarterfinals after a first quarter where they trailed 22-7 and shot just 25 percent from the floor. In the second quarter, Russell made a run where they cut it to 27-23 with 3:07 to go and Henderson County led by just six points when both teams went to the locker room. Russell’s Kaeli Ross scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes.

In the third quarter, both teams struggled scoring the basketball as the Colonels and Red Devils combined for 16 points as Henderson County built their biggest lead of 12 points.

During the final eight minutes of the game, Russell got no closer than nine points as they end their season with a record of 20-6. Kaeli Ross led Russell in scoring with 22 points and Aubrey Hill added 18.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting
Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the...
Woman sentenced to life without parole for the shooting death of her toddler daughter
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50

Latest News

The team starts the regular season Monday
Huntington High getting ready for opener
HHS getting ready for baseball opener
HHS getting ready for baseball opener
3 games are played in our area with championships on Saturday
A busy night in the MSAC
Knights win 49-42 Thursday night.
Midland gives HHS their 1st loss of the year