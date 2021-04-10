Second Saturday Market underway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A wide variety of vendors are lined up on the brick patio, right in front of the Visitors’ Center at Heritage Station for the Second Saturday Market.
The event, which is rain or shine, is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Organizers say you can find anything and everything in between from locally-produced books, home decor, fashion accessories, and vintage and upcycled clothing.
Saturday’s vendors include:
- ThreadSmith - fashion accessories & home goods
- Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry
- Laura Moul - photography
- Harbour House - Home Goods & Clothing
- Good Horse Scents - handmade soap and bath & beauty products
- Autumn Chapman - fine art
- Ellen Chambers - upcycled clothing
- Sage Hollow Crafts - fiber arts and home goods
- Amanda Hooser - Huntington area stickers
- Author Tobi Doyle
- Little Town Leather - leather goods
