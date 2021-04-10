Second Saturday Market underway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A wide variety of vendors are lined up on the brick patio, right in front of the Visitors’ Center at Heritage Station for the Second Saturday Market.

The event, which is rain or shine, is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers say you can find anything and everything in between from locally-produced books, home decor, fashion accessories, and vintage and upcycled clothing.

Saturday’s vendors include:

ThreadSmith - fashion accessories & home goods

Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry

Laura Moul - photography

Harbour House - Home Goods & Clothing

Good Horse Scents - handmade soap and bath & beauty products

Autumn Chapman - fine art

Ellen Chambers - upcycled clothing

Sage Hollow Crafts - fiber arts and home goods

Amanda Hooser - Huntington area stickers

Author Tobi Doyle

Little Town Leather - leather goods

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.