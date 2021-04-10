Advertisement

Second Saturday Market underway

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station.
It's happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station.(Hunter Ellison/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A wide variety of vendors are lined up on the brick patio, right in front of the Visitors’ Center at Heritage Station for the Second Saturday Market.

The event, which is rain or shine, is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers say you can find anything and everything in between from locally-produced books, home decor, fashion accessories, and vintage and upcycled clothing.

Saturday’s vendors include:

  • ThreadSmith - fashion accessories & home goods
  • Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry
  • Laura Moul - photography
  • Harbour House - Home Goods & Clothing
  • Good Horse Scents - handmade soap and bath & beauty products
  • Autumn Chapman - fine art
  • Ellen Chambers - upcycled clothing
  • Sage Hollow Crafts - fiber arts and home goods
  • Amanda Hooser - Huntington area stickers
  • Author Tobi Doyle
  • Little Town Leather - leather goods

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding

Latest News

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school. (FILE)
Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911
All three executions have been rescheduled. (FILE)
Gov. DeWine delays three remaining 2021 executions
Free HIV testing is happening at the Cabell Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. until 2...
Free HIV testing offered Saturday
Deescalation training for deputies and addictions services for inmates top the list of...
100 days: Sheriff McGuffey on her work so far and new threats in Hamilton County