Advertisement

University of Kentucky administers 200,000th vaccine dose

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky reached a new milestone in vaccinations.

They administered their 200,000th dose.

They say thousands of appointments are open at the Kroger Field clinic. You can register for a vaccine through their website.

President Eli Capilouto is also reminding students about the vaccine clinics on campus. He says nearly 14,000 students have been vaccinated, more than 64% of staff have been vaccinated and 70% have been either vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated.

The university is also inviting more than 21,000 admitted students and their families to register for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver has seizure and crashes into elementary school
Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into school building
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
Former employee of non-profit organization charged with stealing millions in federal funding
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident

Latest News

Russell loses in quarters
Dorian Clark was arrested late Friday night after the shooting death of Chastanay Joseph on...
UPDATE | Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old in Charleston shooting
Pikeville Jesus exhibit
Pikeville welcomes Jesus exhibit
Driver crashes car into school
Driver crashes car into school
CDC responds to Manchin request for HIV inquiry
CDC provides perspective on rising HIV cases in Kanawha County