Vigil held for Capital High student killed in shooting

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday night, a large crowd gathered for a vigil for KJ Taylor, the Capital High School senior who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The vigil was held along Glenwood Avenue at the scene of the shooting.

At a time of year when high school seniors are usually thinking about prom and graduation, Capital seniors’ thoughts are with their classmate who won’t be walking across the stage with them.

“It feels like a dream,” Capital senior Malik Dotson said. “It feels like he’s still here.”

“He was a very good kid,” Taylor’s friend Demahjae Clark said. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Taylor was a star athlete and was loved by many. He was also known for his ability to make people laugh.

“Even if I was sad, he could come in and make me laugh,” Dotson said.

“If he walked in room, he’d brighten up the whole room with his smile,” Clark said.

“It wasn’t supposed to go like this,” Capital senior Lamonte Welsh said. “He never did anything to anybody. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“I feel like we all should come together and try to make a stop to this,” Clark said. “The gun violence needs to stop around here.”

No arrests have been made. Those who were close to Taylor urge anyone with information that can help police to come forward.

