W. Va. Senate pass budget; send to Governor’s desk for signature

The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2022, the state budget.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2022, the state budget.

The bill now goes to Governor Jim Justice’s desk for his signature.

West Virginia and Marshall University are set to have a 1.5% budget cut, allowing the latest budget to have a $72 million dollar surplus.

This budget also cuts funds for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and public transportation.

